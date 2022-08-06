PTI MPA injured in targeted attack

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: PTI’s member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali Khan was critically injured while four others lost their lives after unidentified men attacked him.

The police said that the MPA was on his way to his village Nagotal in Lower Dir District, when he was attacked by armed assailants. The PTI MPA is being shifted to Peshawar due to his critical condition.

According to the police, a Levies Force official and a policeman were martyred, and three more people were injured due to the firing. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara, said the police. The victims who were killed during the firing include Khan’s brother and his nephew.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed inspector general of police (IG) to take necessary steps for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the attack. Condemning the incident, the chief minister termed it a cowardly act and said that the culprits cannot escape from the law.

“The people involved in the incident will be arrested and brought to justice,” vowed the CM. CM Mahmood also wished for the speedy recovery of the MPA and other people who got injured. While he expressed condolences to the families of the martyred police and levies personnel.