PTI MPA is harassing me and made my life miserable: Rahat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI MPA Ziaullah Khan is involved in harassing me for last eight years and had made my life miserable. It was shared by Rahat-ul-Ain residen,t of Kohat City in a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

Rahat-ul-Ain said that Ziaullah Khan is continuously harassing her over the last eight years and her harassment case is under trail in the court for more than eight years. According to her, Ziaullah Khan and his gangesters always followed her and her family, threatened them of lives.

She accused MPA Ziaullah Khan for torturing her and her mother through Police and making videos of them. She also accused Kohat Police for misbehaving her and breaking her cell phone and deleting all her phone data. She told the media that she and her family is facing life threats from Ziaullah and his colleagues. According to Rahat-ul-Ain, family is dearer to her and she can leave Kohat if Ziaullah Khan and his gangsters leave her to live her life.

Ms. Rahat-ul-Ain appealed to Prime Minster Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Minister KPK and IG Police KPK to take notice of the situation and activities of a powerful government politician, who made her life miserable. According to her, there is no Naya Pakistan and there is not a single law for all, whereas Powerful have their own law and all laws are for poor and helpless.