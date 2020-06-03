PTI MPA Jamshed-u-Din Kakakhel succumbs to coronavirus in KP

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed-u-Din Kakakhel lost his life while battling against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. He was 65.

The PTI was diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks earlier and was admitted at a private hospital in Islamabad.

He was pronounced dead today by the administration of the hospital today.

Jamshed-u-Din was elected as member of the KP assembly from PK-63 Nowshera-III.

Earlier on May 20, PTI member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza had lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA was confirmed with coronavirus four days ago and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she could not recover and died.