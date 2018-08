F.P. Report

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) member of provincial assembly (MPA) Rajanpur Tariq Drishiq on Sunday passed away due to brain hemorrhage attack in the wee hours of Sunday.

MPA was admitted to a private hospital in Multan on August 4, however, Tariq Dareshak died today.

Dreshak was MPA-elect from PP-296 Rajanpur on a PTI ticket in election 2018 were held on July 25.

