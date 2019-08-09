PTI MPAs expect early disqualification of Faryal

F.P. Report

Karachi: Members of Provincial Assembly of Sindh belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Arsalan Taj Ghuman and Rabia Azfar have expected that the election commission of Pakistan would soon disqualify PPP MPA Faryal Talpur for hiding its assets.

These PTI MPAs has already filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking disqualification of PPP MPA Faryal Talpur for hiding her assets and the ECP has summoned a report from the speaker of Sindh assembly. The petition for disqualification of Faryal was filed earlier and when no action was taken on it, the petition was again filed with the ECP.

The ECP has asked in its letter that under the Article 63, PTI MPAs Arsalan Ghuman and Rabia Azfar had filed a petition one month ago. It asked what the status of that application is, and if it is under process or is disposed of. However, talking to media PTI MPA Arsalan Taj Ghuman said that the clarification of the ECP on our application is a welcome step. He said the disqualification of Faryal would be a good omen for the people of Sindh. He said this family has been looting and plundering Sindh for years. They have snatched Roti, Kapra and Makan from the people and made their personal estates from this corruption money.

He said we will bring more proofs about this mega corruption soon. He said that the rulers of Sindh have become godfathers of corruption, while the poor people of Sindh are facing hunger and deprivation. He hoped that the election commission would soon give verdict on our application and Faryal Talpur would be disqualified ultimately.