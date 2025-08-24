PTI names candidates for Punjab by-elections in 2 constituencies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s political committee has announced its candidates for two constituencies in Punjab ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

According to a statement released following a meeting of the committee, Ain Ahmad will contest from NA-66 (Wazirabad), while Munazza Fatima will represent the party in PP-87 (Mianwali). Both candidates are being supported by the PTI.

The party is expected to finalise candidates for the remaining seats shortly. A decision on the by-elections will also be presented to the party’s founder in the coming days.

The committee condemned the arrest of Aleema Khan’s sons during the meeting.

According to the statement, PTI founder Imran Khan has advised that the nomination of opposition leaders should be deferred until all legal avenues have been pursued. In the event of legal setbacks, Mahmood Achakzai and Azam Swati would be considered for the roles of opposition leaders.