F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab police arrested organisers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Minar-e-Pakistan public rally in Lahore as the crackdown against PTI leaders and activists continued in Punjab.

Punjab police raiding the houses of PTI leaders and workers in Lahore before the Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering. Malik Qaisar and Mian Nadeem, organizers of the Minar-e-Pakistan rally? Furthermore, police detained PTI leader Shahid Hussain, who is a British citizen of Pakistani descent and remained the focal person of the task force during Imran Khan’s government?

The residence of Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed was also raided, and the family accused the police of ‘misbehaving’ with them during the raid. Rashid PP is contesting elections against Maryam Nawaz in PP-149. The residence of PTI leaders Hamad Niazi and Bajash Niazi were also raided by Punjab police.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf constituted a 10-member legal team for the release of party workers – who were arrested during raids in Islamabad and Lahore. The decision was taken during a legal committee meeting chaired by PTI senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.