PTI Parliamentary board totally ignored the ideological workers: Nisar Malik

ISLAMABAD: PTI Parliamentary board has totally ignored the ideological workers while allotting party tickets for upcoming General Election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It was said by the PTI leader and candidate for LA-8 Kotli Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Nisar Ahmed Malik during a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Mr. Nisar Malik was in the view that the PTI Parliamentary board did not allocated the party tickets for Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly on merit and instead of appointing real ideological PTI workers to represent the party in upcoming general election, the Central board allocated the party tickets to those non-ideological workers who neither have good reputation nor fulfilling the party’s criteria.

Malik claimed that he is an ideological worker of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and joined the party in 2012. He moved back from England to Azad Kashmir to work for the party’s cause and undertook several development and welfare projects for people of the area from his own pocket.

While talking to media men in Islamabad, Nisar Malik accused the Party’s Central Parliamentary board for scratching the principles of merit and justice during tickets allocation for upcoming election in AJ&K. He said that board’s decision had created disappointment and grievances among the true party workers in the valley.

Nisar Malik appealed to the Party Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the unjust allocation of party tickets and nepotism of the central parliamentary board and ensure the protection of the loyalty and rights of the workers of the party. He further added that if party failed to satisfy the workers of the party, than PTI’s workers of the area will hold a sit in in front of Central Executive Office of the Party in coming days.