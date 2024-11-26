PTI Postpones Islamabad Protest, Pledges Continued Peaceful Struggle

On November 26, 2024, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concluded its protest in Islamabad, which had been organized to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The demonstration, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi, saw participants gather at D-Chowk in the capital.

The protest began with a significant turnout of PTI supporters. However, as the day progressed, law enforcement agencies, including the Pakistan Rangers, initiated measures to disperse the crowd. Reports indicate that tear gas was employed to manage the situation, leading to the retreat of many protesters from D-Chowk.

In the aftermath, government officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, addressed the media. They stated that the area had been cleared and that normalcy was being restored. Minister Naqvi announced that mobile and internet services, which had been suspended during the protest, would be reinstated by the following morning. He also mentioned that schools in Islamabad would reopen on Thursday.

The PTI leadership, while acknowledging the dispersal of their supporters, maintained that their movement for the release of Imran Khan and other demands would continue through lawful and peaceful means. They emphasized their commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

This development underscores the ongoing political tensions in Pakistan, highlighting the challenges faced by both the government and opposition parties in addressing public grievances and maintaining order.