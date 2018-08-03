PTI promises MQM Karachi package in return for support

F.P. Report

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) has secured special Karachi package in its deal with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was made public here on Friday evening.

“In line with PTI and MQM manifesto, the local government system in Sindh and Punjab does not conform to the constitutional requirements under section 140 A. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support the petition of the MQM(P), which is before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard,” according to the deal which both the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf issued through there media wing.

The deal was reached after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Jehangir Tareen visited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement –Pakistan’s office at Bahadurabad after which a MQM-P delegation led Dr Khalid Maqbool and comprising Amir Khan and Faisal Subzwari reached Bani Gala to give the deal final shape.

Addressing media the MQM-P Chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told that his party will support Imran Khan for the slot of Prime Minister.

According to the deal, the resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding Karachi census and as decided in the Council of Common Interest should be implemented immediately.

Another important point is that the Karachi operation will be reviewed in totality and in consultation with all stakeholders. “All parties should have a level playing field”, reads the deal document, a copy of which is available with The Frontier Post.

“All appointments in the government should be based on merit and according to law through an accredited, impartial testing system,” it further reads.

Another point of the deal say that the Octroi was abolished in 1988, the decision made then was that the affected cities would be compensated with a share in proportion to the loss, in lieu of Octroi taxes. “That decision should be implemented fully”.

The urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, have been severely neglected in the past. A direct financial package will be announced immediately that shall be disbursed by the federal government, with special emphasis on water, both parties have agreed

“Both parties shall strive to introduce police reforms as implemented by PTI in KP and promised by MQM(P) in its manifesto, so that police is de-politicised and recruited with merit in letter and spirit according to law that envisages local recruitment,” according to the deal.

The PTI has also promised that a university of international level and repute shall be established in Hyderabad.

It is agreed in line with the statement given by PTI chairman, election audit would take place of any of the constituencies pointed out by MQM(P).

