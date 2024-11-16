PTI Protest Continues Amid Heightened Security and Mass Arrests

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, former first lady Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur led a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy from Peshawar to Islamabad for a planned protest.

Earlier, the convoy’s departure faced delays due to a leadership dispute between Bushra Bibi and Gandapur. According to sources, Gandapur emphasized that the party founder had stated Bushra Bibi was not involved in politics, suggesting she remain at home while he led the convoy.

In response to the PTI protest, authorities sealed entry and exit points of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Containers were placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area. Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah were blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway and Hazara Expressway. Over 6,000 police personnel were deployed across Rawalpindi, and overnight raids led to the arrest of over 170 PTI activists.

The PTI protest, called by party founder Imran Khan, aimed to demand his release from prison, where he has been held for over a year facing more than 150 criminal cases. The party claims these cases are politically motivated. Authorities have sealed off Islamabad with shipping containers and shut down major roads linking the city to PTI strongholds. Clashes have been reported between police and PTI supporters, with the government suspending mobile and internet services in certain areas.

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert for Americans in the capital, encouraging them to avoid large gatherings and warning that even peaceful gatherings can turn violent.

The crackdown comes on the eve of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit, with heightened security measures imposed to protect residents and government properties.