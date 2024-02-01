PTI protests in Karachi: Arif Alvi says Imran Khan will be out of jail soon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former President and PTI leader Arif Alvi has claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan is set to be released from jail soon, however, he made it clear that former PM’s acquittal is results of peaceful struggle and will not be result of any deal.

He was addressing PTI rally outside Karachi press club on Sunday for the release of Imran Khan. PTI workers also staged protests against 26th constitutional amendments.

Arif Alvi told the protestors that 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed with rigging and PTI MNAs were picked up. He said PTI mandate was stolen.

He said PTI leaders and workers were arrested from their homes and police violated sanctity of chador and the four walls of the houses. He also highlighted the problem of missing persons in Balochistan. Alvi said that PTI struggle will continue.

Meanwhile, Karachi police have arrested PTI leader Alamgir Khan and three others and shifted them to artillery police Station. PTI leader Alamgir Khan was arrested in an old case.