PTI purposefully deploys violence as policy: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said keeping in view the facts that had been established so far, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) under its chief purposefully deployed violence as a policy.

Responding to a tweet of the PTI chairman, the prime minister in his tweet said if there was someone who deserved the title of modern-day Joseph Goebbels, chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party, was none other than Imran Khan. “He is certainly perfecting the art of lying.” “How convenient of IK to forget how he incited his cult followers to violence over a span of one year! He called the Army and intelligence leadership names, exploited the people’s emotions through slogans of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ and use of religious symbols and even administered the oath of ‘Jihad’ to them,” he said.

He said as the state symbols and military installations came under attack at the hands of his goons, he (the PTI chief) refused to condemn violence, what to speak of urging the arsonists to stand down. “His speeches and Twitter posts have enough evidence to refute his claims and establish a build-up to the events of May 9,” he said adding “he can lie through his teeth, history doesn’t”.

PM, MQM convener discuss political situation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi met and discussed the political situation in the country.

The MQM leader expressed gratitude to the prime minister for allocating development funds in the national budget 2023-24 for Sindh, particularly its urban areas. He also paid tribute to PM Sharif for performing the ground-breaking of the long-awaited K-4 project to address the issue of clean drinking water. The MQM convener thanked the prime minister for taking all measures to deal with the situation in the wake of Biparjoy Cyclone approaching the coastal areas of the country.

PM directs relocation of over 50,000 people from coastal areas ahead of Biparjoy cyclone: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure the relocation of over 50,000 people from the coastal areas to safer locations as part of the preparedness to deal with the Biparjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said all relevant organisations were ensuring the evacuation of people amid the risks of cyclone’s collision with Keti Bandar. He instructed that the displaced people should be provided with clean drinking water, food, accommodation and medical facilities till end of the cyclone.

The prime minister said he had formed a committee under Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, comprising federal ministers and representatives of relevant departments, to coordinate and monitor the situation and take measures considering the possible impact of the storm. Similarly, he said, preparations had been made to cope with the possible situation arising out of rains and strong winds in Karachi. The evacuation of fishermen from the sea and the people from coastal areas was going on at the fast pace, he remarked. “Inshallah, with the nation’s efforts, we will succeed in protecting our citizens from the adverse impacts of cyclone,” he resolved.