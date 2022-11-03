PTI put themselves into trouble: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan has announced to extend his Tehreek Intishar for 10 months after being disappointed with the foreign funded long march. The provincial minister said in his press statement on Thursday that Imran Khan has admitted by making such announcement that his long march has failed.

He added that: Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have put themselves into trouble by taking out the so-called Azadi March and they are now searching excuses for face saving. He said that Imran Khan’s long march will keep revovling around Grand Trunk Road. ‘The false, hypocritical person has been misleading the innocent Pakistanis,’ he said and added that Imran Khan misled Election Commission, High Courts, Lower Courts by submitting false statements and undertakings, but no one took action against this person.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has also made strong observation regarding misleading the court in contempt case hearing against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held yesterday.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon appealed chief justice of Pakistan to take action against Imran Khan who is working to destabilize Pakistan on the agenda of enemies.

