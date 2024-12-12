PTI ready to hold talks with everyone: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ready to hold dialogue with everyone.

“The PTI founder has constituted a committee to hold talks and we are ready for dialogue,” the opposition leader said.

He was talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said that formal talks with NA speaker hasn’t started yet as he visited him only to condole over his sister’s death.

“It would be good for everyone if NA speaker plays any positive role in arranging talks between the government and opposition,” said Ayub.

He was of the view that PTI founder has constituted a powerful committee in this regard that is authorized to make any decision.

“They have now realized that PTI cannot be suppressed. The country cannot progress without political dialogue,” he added.

He added that PTI wants release of all the political prisoners and formation of judicial commission to probe the May 9 mayhem.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar urged the National Assembly to allow the political dust surrounding the events of May 9 to settle, emphasising the need for dialogue and accountability.

Addressing the lower house, Barrister Gohar said, “Enough is enough! We demand a fair resolution of the injustices we have faced. This parliament must act as the platform for dialogue. We have formed a negotiation committee, which should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.”

He warned that failure to provide a solution through dialogue would leave the party with no choice but to return to the streets for protests.