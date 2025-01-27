PTI rejects Ayaz Sadiq’s invitation for negotiations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reached out to PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser via telephone, inviting them to participate in negotiations.

According to sources, Ayaz Sadiq said dialogue is the key to resolving differences and urged Omar Ayub to attend the meeting scheduled for today. However, Omar Ayub declined the invitation, stating that negotiations could not proceed until a judicial commission was formed.

PTI has decided not to attend tomorrow’s meeting. Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called the next meeting of the dialogue committee to find a way forward between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government on January 28.

As per the notification issued by the NA Secretariat, the speaker called the session on the said date in the committee room of the parliament house. This will be an in-camera meeting which will be chaired by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said talks with the government had been put on “hold” by part founder Imran Khan due to not meeting their demands.