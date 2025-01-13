PTI rejects ‘deal’ allegations over delay in £190 million case verdict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Monday strongly refuted any suggestion that the postponement of the verdict in the £190 million settlement case involving Imran Khan was the result of a political deal as speculated in some quarters.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar clarified that the judge had delayed the announcement of the verdict on his own accord, emphasizing that the decision was not influenced by any external factors.

“We came prepared for the verdict today, but the judge decided to delay it on his own terms. This is not the result of any deal,” said Barrister Gohar, expressing disappointment over the trial court’s handling of the case.



The verdict, initially scheduled for today, has now been deferred to January 17, 2025.

The PTI leadership has been vocal in its criticism of the judiciary’s stance. Barrister Gohar asserted that the delay is yet another sign of the “unjust” treatment meted out to the party and its leadership.



“Injustice has been done to us, and the trial court’s attitude is unfair,” he added, reaffirming the party’s commitment to standing by Imran Khan despite the ongoing legal battles.



“If justice had been served, Imran Khan would have been acquitted,” he said. “God willing, Imran Khan will remain steadfast and will not bow down.”

Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated, was described by his lawyer as a champion for justice and constitutional rights. “Imran Khan is in jail for the sake of justice and the constitution; he is undeterred by personal consequences,” Barrister Gohar stated.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja addressed the media and clarified the party’s position regarding the negotiations scheduled for January 15.



“The negotiations are aimed at safeguarding the supremacy of democracy and justice, not at striking any deal,” Raja emphasized. “There is no negotiation for a deal; we are not seeking any special advantages,” he added, underlining that the party’s commitment to democratic principles remains unwavering.

Raja further highlighted that the PTI leadership had been clear from the outset—no compromises would be made, and justice would be sought through legal channels, particularly with the upcoming Supreme Court hearing. “We are not negotiating for a deal, but for democracy,” he reiterated.

However, she confirmed that her brother was firm in his desire for the verdict to be announced promptly. “Imran Khan wants the verdict to be announced. After that, they will take the 190 million-pound reference to the High Court,” she stated, dismissing claims of any pressure on her brother.