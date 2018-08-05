PTI requests BNP (Mengal) to support Imran Khan for premiership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has requested Balochistan National Party Mengal group (BNP-Mengal) to support Imran Khan in the prime minister election.

During a meeting, a detailed talk on a six-point agenda provided by BNP was held after which, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured to put forward all the demands before Imran Khan.

BNP Senator Jahanzaib Jamaldini said that we should make the democratic institutions more stable by resolving the issues through negotiation.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have failed to address the problems of the Balochistan people in eighteen years.

PTI will be giving priority to the province during its tenure, he added.