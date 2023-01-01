PTI rivals want to win polls by spreading fear: Imran

LAHORE (INP): Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that the rivals want to win the elections by spreading fear.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters, Imran Khan said that the time has arrived to stand against the rulers. “Everyone should get ready to take part in jihad for real independence.” “We are facing restrictions on the election campaign despite the announcement of the election schedule. 80 cases were registered against me. They are trying to spread fear to win the elections.”

He said that the nation knew about Arshad Sharif’s innocence who was backing what is right. “They do such terrible things to a journalist whose conscience cannot be bought.” Khan said that a specially-abled child, Zille Shah was brutally tortured to death. The former premier slammed the incumbent government, saying that they destroyed the economy, on the other hand, they dissolved corruption cases worth Rs100 billion against them.

He added that the nation is getting poor but the rulers are getting richer day by day. Imran Khan said that one path is leading toward slavery and destruction and another path is leading towards real independence. He alleged that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are looting the country for 30 years and it is the right time to stand against all of them.

Qureshi says he will ‘lead’ PTI if Imran arrested: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that he will “lead” the party in case his party chairman was arrested. The PTI leader made these remarks while talking to the media after securing interim bail in a hooliganism case.

BHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants

QUETTA (INP): Giving temporary relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against him issued by a local court in hate speech case.The former prime minister had moved BHC after a local court in Quetta on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting public against state institutions.

During the hearing, the BHC judge suspended Imran Khan’s arrest warrants for 2 weeks and issued notices to IGP Balochistan, DIG, SP legal, and SHO. The high court also sent notice to plaintiff Khaleel Kakar and adjourned the hearings for two weeks.

The development comes hours after Quetta police on Friday morning reached Lahore to arrest the former premier Imran Khan in hate speech case. The Quetta police tea, led by Superintendent Police (SP) City Nadeem, reached Lahore from Quetta with the arrest warrant of Imran Khan.The judicial magistrate of a local court in Quetta issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief following a case registered at the Bijli Ghar police station. The case was filed against Imran Khan for maligning the national institutions.The Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak.

Kakar had alleged that the PTI chief’s statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order. The PTI chairman was booked under Pakistan Penal Code – Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief], Section 124-A [Sedition] and Section 153-A [Promoting enmity between different groups].