PTI ruined Peshawar because of incompetency: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

NAROWAL: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif has criticized the PTI led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to deliver in the better interest of the masses and destroyed five years in negative politics.

CM Shehbaz Sharif said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony at District Headquarter Hospital in Narowal on Friday. He said that opposition parties especially PTI criticizing PML-N with the aim to befool the masses as they know that it didn’t done anything for the people.

He questioned how many hospitals PTI build in KP? Adding that Imran Khan only shouting because he knew that he failed and now blaming others to enter in the power corridors.

CM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that PTI destroyed Peshawar after starting BRT in the capital and now they have no plan how to complete the project and ruined Peshawar.

He added that the poor and the rich are being provided with equal facilities across Punjab and claiming that in KP, not one hospital, university or college has been built in the last five years.

On the other hand Punjab government has initiated a new phase of public health in the country and millions sacrificed so the poor could be provided quality health care, CM Shehbaz added.

