PTI saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chauhdry Saturday claimed that the “mature” politics of his party and Imran Khan saved Pakistan from a Sri Lanka-like situation.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader shared a video of thousands of Sri Lankan protesters storming the Presidential Secretariat and Old Parliament building amid anger over the economic crisis that has gripped the Island nation. “Lots of love and prayers for the people of Sri Lanka. May God ease their difficulties,” he tweeted.

He also prayed for Pakistan, claiming if this situation is not here today, then the only reason is the responsible and mature politics of PTI and Imran Khan.

“Our politics aimed at steering the country out of the crisis,” he further added. The PTI has been demanding snap elections in the country since Imran Khan was ousted from the PM Office through a no-confidence motion in April.

The party is of the view that fresh polls are the only solution to the economic crisis the country is facing, however, the coalition government has refused to accept the demand. The Opposition parties have multiple times linked Pakistan’s situation to that of Sri Lanka amid sharp polarization in the country.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.