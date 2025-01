F.P. Report

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally submitted a request for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on February 8.

PTI Punjab Chief Organiser, Aliya Hamza, submitted the application at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The request stated that PTI intends to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Park and seeks official approval for the event.

It also mentioned that Aliya Hamza, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, and Ali Ejaz Buttar will organise the rally.