PTI seeks permission for Rawalpindi public rally

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday moved the deputy commissioner’s office to seek permission for September 28’s public rally in Rawalpindi.

As per details, the application seeking venues of Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk for public rally was submitted by PTI leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis and Nabeel Satti.

PTI requested Rawalpindi DC to release NoC for public rally on September 28, citing Pakistan’s constitution allows parties to carry their political activities.

The request has been received by the DC.

Earlier, in a video message released on Sunday, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said his party will hold a public gathering in Punjab’s southern district of Mianwali this Sunday.

“I will come and hold a gathering in Mianwali, followed by another show of power in Pindi and other cities,” CM Gandapur announced.

“What should I apologise for? I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur criticised ruling parties for their involvement in “unconstitutional activities”, saying that the nation stands with democracy, the constitution, and PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for 414 days.

He condemned those who illegally removed Khan from power and vowed to continue the fight for justice.