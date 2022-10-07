PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi held

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Islamabad.

As per details, Saifullah Niazi has been arrested from outside the gate of the Parliament. The cause behind the arrest is said to be the website launched by the PTI leader for fundraising. On the other hand, FIA arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding case.

According to details, the investigation agency has registered a case against PTI leader and trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding. The PTI leader was arrested from his office on Waris Road in Lahore. Hamid Zaman has also contested elections from Shahdara Bagh, Islamabad on PTI ticket. He is also the Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab North Zone.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has confirmed the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to party’s prohibited funding.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, the interior minister said that PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi and Hamid Zaman – who is trustee of Insaf Trust – have been taken into ‘protective custody’. Giving reasons for the detention, Rana Sanaullah noted that the PTI leaders were not appearing before the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in party’s prohibited funding case.

