PTI senators Ejaz Chaudhry, Aon Abbas’s production order issued

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday issued the production orders for PTI Senators Ejaz Chaudhry and Aon Abbas Buppi, allowing them to attend the Senate session scheduled for tomorrow.

The production orders have been issued for the ongoing session, with the Senate Secretariat sending the orders to the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Chief Secretary, and IG Punjab, directing them to ensure the senators’ attendance at the Senate session.

The production orders state that the Chairman Senate considers the presence of Senator Aon Abbas and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry necessary for the remaining sittings of the current 347th session of the Senate of Pakistan. The next sitting is scheduled for Saturday, March 8.

Notably, Senator Aon Abbas is in the police custody in Bahawalpur and Ejaz Chaudhry is in the judicial lockup at Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore.

Police said that Aon Abbas has been arrested on charges of illegally poaching Chinkara deer in Cholistan, whereas Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz said police had arrested him during a raid at his Multan home.

This is not the first production order issued for the Ejaz Chaudhry as in January 2025, he was due to be produced in the Senate, but was unable to attend the session.

The government failed to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhary in the upper house of the Parliament on the maiden day of its 345th session despite the issuance of his production order by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani.