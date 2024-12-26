PTI ‘sets’ deadline for completion of talks with Centre

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala jail, SIC head Hamid Raza stated that Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the negotiating committee who are working to resolve issues with the Centre.

Hamid Raza emphasized that PTI chairman Imran Khan is willing to forgive cases against him, including assassination attempts, in the interest of moving forward. However, he clarified that Khan’s release should not be conditional on any deal.

He also discussed the issue of Kurram stating that a meeting with KP Chief Minister and Raja Nasir Abbas had been held to resolve the matter.

PTI has been engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The next round of the political reconciliation talks between the government and PTI will be held on January 02.

The government sought a charter of demands from the PTI in the maiden round of talks concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and opposition, emphasising the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and essential for the country’s progress.

“Democracy thrives on negotiations, and the collective efforts of the government and opposition are necessary to address the challenges facing the nation,” the speaker added.