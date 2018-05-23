PTI should get rid of those disqualified by SC: Hamid Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As the differences between the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) escalated, party leader Hamid Khan Advocate also came forward demanding those disqualified by the Supreme Court should kept away from the party.

Supporting PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s stance, he said that those disqualified by the Supreme Court should not run the party’s affairs.

Khan said that such person cannot even participate in party’s affairs regarding issuance of ticket nor such person can use party’s political power.

The PTI leader said that the apex court in its ruling named Zuliqar Ahmad Bhutta had mentioned that any step or proposal of the the disqualified person wont have legal authenticity.

“A disqualified person participating in the party’s central executive committee or parliamentary board would increase legal problems,” he said and added the party should get rid of those disqualified by the Supreme Court.

