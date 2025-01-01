PTI should submit its demands in written form: Irfan Siddiqui

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should present its demands in the written form for any positive development.

In a statement released from Islamabad, Siddiqui said the dialogue process had not proceeded a bit for the last 12 days. He also refuted any claims that no talks were being held behind the scene.

He also said no politician had any immunity from the criminal cases and that the PTI founder was no exception. He also said PTI talked about 45 missing persons but neither gave any list nor told their names.

The PML-N leader said no offer had been made by government or any institution to PTI leader for being transferred to Banigala.