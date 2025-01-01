PTI slams critics, challenges PDM on IMF deals and economic decline

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram has hit back at critics, stating that those accusing PTI of IMF agreements themselves signed four deals with the IMF in just three years.

Speaking at a press conference alongside KP’s Finance Adviser Muzzammil Aslam, he said PTI was blamed for planting economic landmines, yet the PDM government continued with the same policies.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks calling PTI the “IMF party,” Waqas Akram challenged the PDM to name a single IMF deal they had scrapped.

Muzzammil Aslam added that poverty has climbed to 40.5 percent in 2025, with over 50 percent of the population now living below the poverty line.

He further stated that industrial growth turned negative after PTI’s tenure, and unemployment has surpassed 6 percent.

“People are selling their cars just to survive. Is this the economic stability they promised?” he asked, pointing to rising inflation and declining agricultural output.