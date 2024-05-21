PTI Spokesman Rauf Hassan attacked by transgender people in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s main spokesman, Rauf Hassan, was attacked by transgender people in Sitara Market, Islamabad.

The attacker used a sharp instrument, injuring Hassan’s face, and managed to escape easily after the incident.

“Very shameful and reprehensible!!” the party said in a post on X. Video footage shared by the party showed Hasan bleeding from the face with anchor Shahid Masood with him.

“This reprehensible act of violence is an assault on free speech, democracy, and the rule of law.

“Such shameful tactics will not deter Raoof Hasan or the PTI from our cause. Attempts to intimidate or silence us will only strengthen our resolve to fight for a just and equitable society,” the party said, adding that he was attacked outside the office of a private media channel.

A statement from the Islamabad police spokesperson said Hasan was attacked with a blade outside the office of a private TV channel. “Hasan was attacked on the face with a blade by transgenders according to eyewitnesses,” the statement said.

It added that the police were present on the spot and collecting evidence. “Strict action will be taken against the transgenders who have done this,” it said.

CCTV footage posted by the PTI seemed to corroborate the police account, showing Hasan being attacked by four individuals who appeared to be from the transgender community.

The attack quickly reverberated through political circles, prompting PTI members to walk out of a Senate meeting upon receiving the news. Senator Shibli Faraz, reacting to the incident, demanded immediate information on Hassan’s condition, stating, “Our spokesman has been attacked, let us know the situation.”

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar addressed the Senate, confirming the report and assuring members that he would provide detailed information soon.

“The incident has just been reported. I will inform the House after getting information,” he said.

He also noted that the Home Minister was not present in the House but pledged to update the opposition members after consulting with the Home Minister or the Inspector General (IG).

Presiding officer Sherry Rehman requested a comprehensive report on the attack, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Tarar assured the Senate that Rauf Hassan would receive all his legal rights according to the law.

Courtesy: 24 news