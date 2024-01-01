PTI spurns government’s offer for talks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the government’s offer for talks, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that the government’s attitude was not political.

“Come and talk to us. What is this?” he said, adding, “Is this a way to offer negotiations?”

Firstly there was a need, he said, to tell whether this was an appropriate way for a political party to invite other party to talks.

“We cannot even protest peacefully. How can we take this offer seriously?”

Barrister Gohar said the present government was the product of Form-47 which was victimizing the PTI workers even today. “Still our workers are being picked up, and the sanctity of our homes is being violated,” he concluded.