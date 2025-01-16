PTI submits formal demands as 3rd round of talks with govt ends

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD :The third round of negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government negotiation committee concluded on Thursday at Parliament House.

This crucial in-camera session follows two previous rounds, the first on December 27, 2024, and the second on January 2, 2025.

Both sides have been engaged in these talks to address a series of pressing political issues amid rising tensions between the ruling coalition and the opposition party.

The government’s negotiating team includes senior figures such as Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, while PTI’s delegation features leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

During today’s meeting, PTI leader Omar Ayub presented the party’s written demands to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The document, which outlines several key issues, has been signed by six members of PTI’s negotiation committee, including Ayub, Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

PTI’s demands



At the heart of PTI’s demands is the formation of two independent commissions of inquiry, both to be headed by the Chief Justice or three judges of the Supreme Court.



The first commission is to investigate the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, including an inquiry into the actions of Rangers and police entering the Islamabad High Court, as well as a detailed probe into CCTV footage surrounding the events that unfolded after Khan’s arrest. The PTI also calls for an investigation into alleged media censorship, journalist harassment, and the nationwide internet shutdown.