PTI submits Qasim Suri’s order before IHC

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has submitted the record of the National Assembly before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) showing former deputy speaker Qasim Suri approving and notifying resignations of 123 MNAs of the party.

The IHC led by acting Chief Justice Aamir Farooq was hearing a petition from the PTI against phase-wise acceptance of MNAs’ resignations. He directed the secretary National Assembly to submit the record and issued notices to the speaker, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the secretary cabinet division. PTI counsel Advocate Faysal Chaudhry said that Qasim Suri accepted the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs and his successor has no right to reverse his decision. “Accepting some of the resignations out of 123 is against the law and regulations,” he said.

The PTI also submitted an order from the then deputy speaker to accept resignations on April 13 who also directed to notify it in the gazette. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf recently accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs. The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases. The NA Speaker held consultations with Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations and sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the lawmakers.

Related