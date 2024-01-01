PTI supported independent candidates sweep Khyber district

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: As per unofficial result one National Assembly (NA-27) and three Provincial Assembly seats (PK-69, PK-70 and PK-70) have been won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported independent candidates.

The result provided by district Returning Officer, PTI supported independent candidate Iqbal Afridi got 85514 votes while his nearest opponent Shah Jee Gul Afridi of Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz (PML-N)received 18832 votes and thus Iqbal Afridi was announced to succeed on the seat.

In PK-69 independent candidate Muhammad Adnan Qadri got 25596 votes while Shafiq Sher Afridi of PML-N remained runner-up by receiving 10095 votes.

Similarly in PK-71 independent candidate, Sohail Afridi bagged 31649 votes as Bilawal Afridi of PML-N secured 7401 votes.

Likewise in PK-71 Abdul Ghani was declared successful by securing 15061 votes whereas Khan Wali of Jamaat-e-Islami got second position by getting 7903 votes.

A total of 638743 (349121 male and 289623 female) had been registered in the district Khyber.