PTI supporters to celebrate verdict today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Following the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, declaring the ruling of the Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker “illegal” and instating Pervez Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan called his supporters to take to the streets and celebrate today (Wednesday).

The court’s short order declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza’s 179. Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said: “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse.”

He further thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team for fighting the PTI’s case in the top court. “I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging,” wrote Khan. The PTI said that his party will celebrate the win today with the people who stood by their campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said that people’s mandate has been respected and justice has prevailed, reversing the US regime change conspiracy. “Reversal of US regime change conspiracy by the strength of people who stood behind IK’s stand for Haqeeqi Azadi and his taking the cause to the people of Pakistan,” she wrote.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that this win is for the people and because of their support. Congratulating the nation on the victory, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that ex-Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz should have resigned after the elections principally but he was involved in unprincipled politics. “Today, the Supreme Court restored the constitution,” he added. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, who is the son of Pervez Elahi, said that Hamza is “gone” while referring to him as “kukri” (chicken). “Neither Hamza’s father nor his sister could save him,” wrote Moonis.

Former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has hailed the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict to instate PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister (CM), saying that today the people’s mandate has been respected.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, the former federal minister said that today, the Constitution’s rule has been accepted and the Pakistani people’s mandate has been respected. “On July 17, the people of Pakistan accepted Imran Khan’s narrative wholeheartedly and rejected the imported government,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi added.

Talking about the CM Punjab election, Qureshi said that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari trampled the Constitution of Pakistan and did not follow the principles. The PTI leader further said that the judiciary tolerated the criticism with patience and fulfilled its responsibility. “The coalition government tried to employ delaying tactics to intimidate the judiciary,” he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that the decision has proved that Pakistan’s judiciary is independent. “Judiciary is independent and determined to protect the Constitution,” he said, adding that after this decision, Pakistani politics will take a new direction. Taking over the presser, PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed termed the decision as Imran Khan’s victory and said that the decision was according to the law and Constitution, adding that the party wants the general elections to be announced immediately.

Related