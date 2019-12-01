PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s membership, sends him show-cause notice

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended its senior leader Hamid Khan’s membership on Sunday and sent a show-cause notice to the lawyer for issuing statements against the party’s policy.

According to details, the show-cause notice was sent to Hamid on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PTI’s chairman. The notice was issued to Hamid by the PTI’s Central Secretary General Aamir Kiani.

Hamid has been charged with issuing statements in the media through which false allegations were made against the PTI. The notice also claims that the allegations made against Hamid tarnished the reputation of the party.