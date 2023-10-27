PTI terms Nawaz’s return as execution of London ‘deal’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has strongly criticised what he perceives as the “complete breakdown of our justice system.” He has characterised the return of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to the country as the fulfillment of a “London agreement.”

In a statement initially released by his family on Oct 24 but subsequently tweeted from the official PTI account on Friday, the former prime minister who was ousted from power through a parliamentary vote in April the previous year, expressed his concerns about the current state of the legal system. He stated, “My fellow Pakistanis! In recent days, we have witnessed a blatant disregard for the law. What is unfolding before us is not merely the execution of a London ‘plan’ but a London ‘agreement’ that was signed between a fugitive and a corrupt criminal, along with their collaborators.”

This statement was made six days after Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from a self-imposed exile in London, which lasted for four years, commencing on Oct 21. Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, was granted protective bail in two corruption cases, and arrest warrants in another case were temporarily suspended prior to his return, facilitating a smooth reentry into the country.

The PTI chairman expressed his disappointment regarding the leniency shown to the PML-N leader, stating, “The only way a convicted criminal can be allowed to reenter politics with a clean slate is by undermining the state’s institutions. Consequently, what we are witnessing is the complete breakdown of our justice system.”

Furthermore, the former PM asserted, “My fellow Pakistanis! Please remember that all the cases against me are entirely baseless and motivated by political interests, fabricated solely to keep me incarcerated either until after the elections or potentially much longer. However, the growing political awareness and the increasing resistance against backroom conspiracies in my nation unsettle those behind such actions.”