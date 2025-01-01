PTI to brief IMF team about rigging, mandate theft, says Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Omar Ayub has said that the IMF delegation will be briefed about election rigging, mandate theft and other issues.

The problems emerged after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment should also be briefed to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) visiting team, talking to media, PTI leader said.

The Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly dubbed the incumbent government as fake. “The Chief Election Commissioner also illegally and unconstitutionally holding the CEC office,” he alleged.

Moreover, PTI’s Senator Shibli Faraz earlier demanded holding transparent elections for a representative government in the country.

He told the media that the PTI will give its names for the chief election commissioner’s office tomorrow.

The government and opposition have initiated consultations regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP members.

The development follows as the term of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the ECP ended on January 26.