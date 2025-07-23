PTI to challenge May 9 verdicts in high courts: Senator Ali Zafar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to challenge recent verdicts against its Members of the National Assembly and Punjab’s opposition leader in connection with the May 9 cases.

Senior PTI leader and legal expert Senator Ali Zafar confirmed that he has prepared the petitions and will personally lead the appeals in the respective high courts. “A legal team has been constituted, and the petitions will be filed shortly,” he stated.

According to Zafar, the party plans to file separate appeals in both the Lahore High Court and the Islamabad High Court, targeting the decisions passed against PTI lawmakers involved in the post-May 9 incidents.

“I have spoken to Ahmed Khan Bachhar and assured him that there’s nothing substantial in this case. I will fight it for him,” Zafar said, expressing confidence that the charges will not stand up in court.

PTI’s move comes as part of a broader legal and political pushback against what the party views as politically motivated cases filed in the aftermath of the May 9 protests, which saw widespread arrests and legal action against party members.