PTI to challenge two govt bills in court

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to legally challenge two recently proposed bills that it says are aimed at limiting transparency in public advertising and allowing arbitrary renaming of development projects in Punjab.

In a strong statement, the PTI leadership accused the government of trying to hide spending on taxpayer-funded advertisements through legislation that will prevent public scrutiny.

“The government wants no one to question where public money is being spent on official advertisements,” PTI stated, vowing to resist and defeat the move.

PTI also criticised another bill that would enable the renaming of provincial projects, arguing that:

“Development projects are funded by the public — they are not the personal property of any political family.”

The party declared it would challenge both bills in all legal and political forums, promising to fight the move in courts, assemblies, and public discourse.