PTI to file plea to get arrest warrant suspended

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will file a plea to get an arrest warrant issued against Imran Khan suspended today, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed to media.

According to sources, PTI legal team has prepared a plea to get the arrest warrant suspended and it will be filed shortly at a local court today. Media reports said Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development and said that they would shortly file an application with the duty magistrate and hopefully, the warrant will get suspended.

“Our lawyers would have appeared before the court, if a notice was received,” he said, adding that it might be possible that the notice was sent on a wrong address. He said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already removed charges under 7ATA in the case. An Islamabad court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry. (INP)