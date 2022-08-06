PTI to hold gathering on 14th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country.

According to sources privy to the decisions taken by the party during a meeting headed by Imran Khan today, all party organizations have been directed to make arrangements for holding Independence Day gatherings.

“A major show of power will be held in Islamabad on August 14 to mark Independence Day,” they said. It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.