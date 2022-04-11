PTI to hold public meeting in Karachi on April 17

KARACHI (PPI) : As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the removal of its government, the PTI will hold a public meeting in Karachi on April 17.

In a Twitter post, PTI leader Asad Umar asked Karachiites to get ready to welcome former prime minister Imran Khan. The PTI will stage a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid ground on April 17, he added. He said: “Pakistan will see how Karachi stands with its leader for a Khuddar Pakistan.”

Amid massive protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) across the country against Imran Khan’s ouster as the prime minister after the no-confidence vote, the PTI has now decided to launch a countrywide protest campaign on April 13 against the removal of its government and further against the formation of an incoming administration which could be led by PML-(N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

Informing about the same, PTI leader and former Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the campaign will be launched from Peshawar during which the former Prime Minister may also address the public.

