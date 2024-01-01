PTI to launch protest movement across country

F.P. Report



PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch a countrywide protest movement. PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, while speaking to the media outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, said three important decisions were taken by the core committee meeting, according to a statement on Tuesday.



The core committee decided to launch a strong protest movement in the Centre and the provinces, Marwat said, adding that the first meeting would be held in Islamabad on March 30. “My statement was wrongly presented on TV. We have no differences,” he said, adding that the members of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would appear in court during the hearing of the cases of the PTI founder. “Every decision taken by the core committee will be approved by the PTI founder,” he concluded.



PTI has also approached the Islamabad High Court seeking permission to hold a rally in the federal capital on March 30th. A petition filed by PTI leader Aamir Mughal, represented by lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, requests the court’s authorization for the gathering.