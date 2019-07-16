PTI to make sure recovery of looted money: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will make sure the recovery of looted money from the plunderers as it is the matter of 22-crore people.

Awan said that there is lot of contradiction in words and deeds of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

She accepted the challenge of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding filing defamation suit against PM Imran Khan and special assistant on accountability Shahzad Akbar for leveling allegations against Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, Dr Firdous said that traces of theft are going to Britain and these will also lead us to many other countries. More disclosures are yet to surface, she added.

Earlier, special assistant said that a cheque of eighty million rupees as an aid for earthquake victims was deposited in the bank account of ex-Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran. PML-N spokesmen are telling lies one after the other. If Shehbaz and his sons were innocent then why they fled abroad, she asked.

Dr Firdous said family of Shehbaz Sharif should also make its confession and seek forgiveness for the corruption. She said the list of black money and telegraphic transfer by PML-N president and his sons is so long that the spokespersons will soon get tired of defending it.