PTI to oppose proposed amends: Goher

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Goher has vehemently opposed the proposed constitutional amendments labeling it as “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic”, on Monday.

This he said while talking to media personnel at Peshawar High Court (PHC) and claimed that the government’s attempts to undermine judicial independence and alter the parliamentary structure. He emphasized that these amendments would have far-reaching consequences and will affect the future of 250 million Pakistanis.

The proposed amendments are a blatant attempt to protect a specific individual and legitimize the government’s unconstitutional actions. This is unacceptable and will be opposed on every platform, Gohar stated. Barrister Gohar claimed that PTI is committed for upholding the constitution and law, citing the party’s struggles to obtain NOCs for rallies. He added that our leaders and workers face raids and arrests, but we remain committed to democratic principles.

PTI has announced plans to hold nationwide rallies against the constitutional amendments, while lawyers will organize conventions to protest the proposed changes, Gohar claimed. It is worthy to mention that the proposed amendments will be reviewed by parliamentary committees. PTI (Sunni Ittehad Council) and other opposition parties have representation in the respective committee.