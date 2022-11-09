PTI to resume long march from today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that PTI’s long march will resume from today (Thursday).

According to details, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said in his tweet that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Haqiqi Azadi March will start again tomorrow. The PTI leader further said there will be a meeting of the officials of the Gujranwala and Lahore divisions today, after which a senior leadership meeting of the party will be held. He said Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi to lead the march in the third week of November.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The attack was being called an assassination attempt. The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in Islamabad by blocking M-1 and M-2 motorway creating difficulties for commuters.

A long queue of vehicles could be seen stuck on the motorway. People are unable to reach their places of work and students can’t go to their educational institutes. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum asked the PTI workers to continue their protest against the assassination attempt on their leader Imran Khan for the third day. The PTI workers have paralyzed traffic in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Shamsabad, Murree Road in Rawalpindi is closed from both sides due to protest. Thursday, the city traffic police in its press release said that Old Airport Road was blocked by protesters on both tracks. Due to the blockade, the traffic was diverted to alternative routes. It further said that Murree Road near Iqbal Park on both sides was blocked by protesters, while Pirwadhai Mor towards IJP road was also blocked. The traffic police said that the GT Road near Margalla was blocked by protesters, while Sarai Kala Chowk was also blocked.

The protests are causing huge snarl-ups on the roads of twin cities. While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah lashed out at PTI supporters who have closed M1 and M2 to protest against Thursday’s gun attack on their leader Imran Khan. He reminded the provincial governments that it was their responsibility to keep the motorway open.

The provincial governments should fulfil their constitutional and legal obligations, Sanaullah said warning that ‘I want to make it clear on provincial governments that what these governments are doing, there is a legal option available to deal with this’. He requested the high courts in Peshawar and Lahore to take notice of the matter.

He said that creating difficulties for their own people, was a foreign agenda. He castigated the KP and Punjab governments asking them ‘don’t protect a few people on the roads, rather make them sprint away’. Sanaullah held that the PTI supporters were creating difficulties for people. “People have rejected their Fitna march,” he maintained.

In another development yesterday, the interior minister also wrote two identical letters to the KP and Punjab governments requesting them to “immediately remove the protestors to restore smooth movement on motorways, highways and link roads”. He noted that this was not a long march rather the two provinces wanted to invade the federation.

