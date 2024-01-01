PTI to stage rally in Islamabad come what may, vows KP CM

F.P. Report

SWABI: Challenging the coalition government in Swabi power show, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Monday that his party was going to hold its next public gathering in Islamabad in the coming days come what may.

‘‘No one can stop us from [staging a rally],’’ said Gandapur while addressing the PTI public gathering in KP’s Swabi held to mark the one-year imprisonment of the party founder Imran Khan. KP CM threatens to stage a sit-in in Islamabad’s D-Chowk area if permission not granted for rally

The power show was also addressed by the party’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other senior leaders. “I’m announcing the next power show in Islamabad as the chief minister,” he said adding that the embattled part would stage a power show by the end of the this month or next month.

Addressing the federal capital’s authorities, he said the former ruling party would accept any venue for organising a power show in Islamabad. However, he warned that they would stage a sit-in at D-Chowk if the party was not granted a non-objection certificate for holding a rally by the federal capital’s administration. While slamming the arrests of the former premier and other party leaders, the politico said that ideology would neither be eliminated nor ceased.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub also said the PML-N has been creating rifts between the army and PTI mentioning that the these efforts should be thwarted. He made this remark while addressing the PTI rally in Swabi where he said PM Shahbaz Sharif deserved the blame for sinking the economy.

In his address at the rally, Former Minister Hamad Azhar said puppet rulers have turned the economy in the negative direction adding democratic traditions have been trampled to suppress the PTI. On the occasion, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said the party held no quarrel against anyone and it just wanted the differences to end so that democratic stability be achieved.

Meanwhile, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that the rally showed both history and revolution and once in power, the PTI would run this country according to the constitution where all citizens have equal rights. Ali Muhammad Khan also addressed and said that justice should be given to the founder of PTI mentioning that it has been a year, the courage of the former premier and his supporters remained as steadfast as was before.