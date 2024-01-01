PTI track record of spreading ‘Anarchy’

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Saad Rafique criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for its history of fostering “anarchy” in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that “Whenever the country starts to progress, PTI disrupts it. It is inappropriate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to use foul language against the centre.”

Rafique expressed concerns about Gandapur’s leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting that his actions indicate an inability to manage provincial affairs and a desire to create disturbances.

Addressing the recent developments within PML-N, Rafique commented on Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation as party president.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation was accepted with a heavy heart, and his contributions as party president were greatly appreciated,” he said.