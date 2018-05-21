PTI trying to befool masses by presenting 100-day agenda: Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for trying to befool the masses by presenting 100-day agenda and termed it false claims.

Railway minister said this while sharing his views on twitter on Monday. He said that PTI promised in 100-day agenda to produce 10 million jobs, build five million houses, one billion trees and establishing 350 dams if they came in power which is only a joke nothing more than that.

He questioned that what he did in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last five years and now they are giving unreal dreams to the whole country.

PTI always talking about accountability but they didn’t even establish an Ehtisaab Commission in their province which shows their false claims of accountability, Saad Rafique added.

PML-N leader alleged that PTI destroyed Khyber Bank during its tenure and adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the den of polio under Imran.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI had presented 100-day plan that the leaders said they would implement if their party comes into power.

PTI leaders spoke about the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the creation of South Punjab province and giving greater authority to the government in Balochistan, as a part of their 100-day plan.

